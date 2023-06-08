Public notice: City conducting annual employment survey to better understand the local economy

Staff visiting local businesses to collect data

Guelph, Ont., June 8, 2023 — The City is conducting its annual employment survey targeting local businesses between June and August 2023 to help us learn more about current trends in our local economy and inform business support programming.

Staff will visit local businesses in-person to conduct the survey on behalf of the City. They will wear shirts branded with the City’s Invest in Guelph logo and identify themselves as working with the City of Guelph.

The employment survey and the collected information support the City’s goal to expand support for existing businesses, as identified in the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy. All information is collected, stored and shared in accordance with the municipal privacy legislation and requirements.

For questions regarding how survey data is shared and used, please contact Kurtis Wells, Economic Development Officer – Tourism, by phone at 519-822-1260 extension 3561 or email [email protected].

About the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The Economic Development and Tourism Strategy supports a future-ready Guelph by helping to create a sustainable, creative and smart local economy connected to regional and global markets and supports shared prosperity for everyone. The strategy also supports the community’s vision for fostering inclusive prosperity, as reflected in the Community Plan. With a renewed focus on people, the strategy aims to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investments through the growth of Guelph’s industry clusters and a focus on several key sectors.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether you are making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location, and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. We support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community. Learn more about how the City makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.