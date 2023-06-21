Construction notice: Section of Oxford Street closed starting June 27

Glasgow Street North to Yorkshire Street North

Notice date: June 20, 2023

About the project

Goetz J G Construction Ltd is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 130 Oxford Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by allowing a road closure during construction.

Work begins June 27

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, June 27 and take about four days to complete, weather permitting.

Oxford Street closed

Oxford Street will be closed to through traffic from Glasgow Street North to Yorkshire St North during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 130 Oxford Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Glasgow Street North and Yorkshire Street North to use the north sidewalk.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]