On-street parking will be permanently removed on Park Lane and Chapel Lane as of June 26

There will be no on-street parking at the Baker District redevelopment site during construction.

Notice date: June 12, 2023

About the project

Underground servicing and utility work in support of Baker Street redevelopment will continue through the summer and fall. Melloul Blamey, the construction manager for the new central public library, underground parking garage and public squares will start construction on June 26. Once construction is completed, the former municipal parking lot will be transformed into a multi-use, compact district in the city’s historic core. The new development will have more than 150 underground parking spots.

Work begins June 26

In order to facilitate construction, there will be enhanced by-law enforcement measures in this area to ensure that on-street parking is not occurring. Construction will take approximately three years. The final design of Park Lane and Chapel Lane will accommodate very limited on-street parking spots. Every effort will be made to maintain access to existing parking spaces on privately owned land.

Where to park?

Ample parking remains available at East Parkade (146 Macdonell Street), West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street) and Market parkades, and the Macdonell Street parking lot (34 Macdonell Street). You can also apply for monthly permits at guelph.ca/parking.

Free two-hour, once-per-day on-street parking also continues to be available throughout Downtown.

Join the conversation on parking

The City is currently reviewing overall Downtown parking needs through a Master Plan update. Join us on June 28 for a presentation and discussion on future parking scenarios for short- and longer-term parking in Downtown Guelph. Your input will help us refine our recommendations for the Downtown Parking Master Plan. For registration go to: downtownguelphparkingplan.eventbrite.ca

To learn more, visit Have Your Say at guelph.ca.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]