Notice of Virtual Public Meeting Downtown Parking Master Plan

Future Parking Options in the Downtown

Virtual Presentation and Discussion (Webinar)

Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Join us for a presentation and discussion on future parking scenarios for short- and longer-term parking in Downtown Guelph.

To Register go to: downtownguelphparkingplan.eventbrite.ca

Additional Information is available at haveyoursayguelph.ca

This virtual meeting will include a presentation which will provide an update on the study work, share key messages heard from the community and overview future parking scenarios for short- and longer-term parking in Downtown Guelph. Your input will help refine the study directions for input into recommendations for the Downtown Parking Master Plan which will be presented to City Council in September 2023. Participants can enter questions and comments in the Q & A at the meeting which will be read aloud by the Facilitator and answered live.

If you need disability-related accommodation to participate in the virtual presentation and discussion session, please let us know by emailing Jamie Zettle, Program Manager for Parking at 519-822-1260 x2590 or [email protected]

Questions and comments about parking downtown can be forwarded anytime to Jamie Zettle, Guelph Parking Operations Manager at [email protected]

Collection Notice: Personal Information, as defined by the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001 and will be used in accordance with the provisions of MFIPPA. Personal information on this registration form will be used in planning parking for Downtown Guelph. Any personal information such as name and address may become part of the public record.