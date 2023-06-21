Construction notice: Neeve Street parking lot closed for rehabilitation starting July 4

Upgrade to parking lot underway

Notice date: June 21, 2023

About the project

General contractor Cox Construction will begin rehabilitation work in the Neeve Street surface parking lot on or about July 4, 2023.

Planned work in the surface parking lot includes grading, water management measures, line painting, and the installation of a traffic island. The installation of bicycle parking, accessible parking, and forestry features will be included in the scope of work.

Following the completion of the rehabilitation work, new entry and exit gate equipment will be installed on the traffic island. This installation will complete the access control project across all parking facilities downtown. The Neeve Street parking lot is a permit only lot.

Construction schedule

Rehabilitation work will begin on or about July 4 and take six to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Parking lot access will be restricted

Access to the Neeve Street parking lot will be closed. Users are advised to access parking at the Fountain Street East surface parking lot or at any of the garages on Macdonell and Wilson Streets. Patrons may also access complimentary, two-hour, once-per-day parking spaces on downtown streets. Patrons are advised to follow the posted parking restrictions on signs downtown.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access to the walkway in the eastern corner that leads to Wellington Street will be closed. Pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution in the construction area and follow signs to ensure their safety.

Adjacent business access and parking

Access to adjacent businesses will remain open.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

Engineering and Transportation Services Construction Management

519-822-1260 extension 2433 519-824-8150

[email protected] [email protected]