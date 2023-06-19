Construction notice: Lane reductions along Meyer Drive starting June 21

At Laverne Ave

Notice date: June 19, 2022

About the project

Stradaworx Paving is making final restorations and asphalt paving following City and Enbridge repair work.

Work begins June 21

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 21 and will take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions at Meyer Drive

There will be lane reductions Meyer Drive during the project. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk on the North side of Meyer Drive will be part of the repairs in this area and will be closed during the project. Pedestrians will use the sidewalk on the South side of Meyer Drive and follow the posted signage to navigate the site.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]