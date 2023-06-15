Construction notice: Macdonell Street sidewalk closed starting June 26

Notice date: June 14, 2023

About the project

A-1 Restoration is doing exterior facade repair works at 98 Macdonell Street.

Work begins June 26

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 26 and take about four weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Pedestrian access

The north sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 98 Macdonell Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Wyndham Street North and Carden Street to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]