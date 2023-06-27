June 2023 – On-Street Parking Survey

The City’s Transportation Engineering department has received a public request to review on-street parking on Lincoln Crescent between Meyer Drive and #36 Lincoln Crescent. The request was to open up on-street parking in this area on the south side of the roadway.

To address this request the City is considering altering the restriction on the south side of the roadway between Meyer Drive and #36 Lincoln Crescent to No Parking between 8am-9am, 3pm-4pm, Monday to Friday and September 1 to June 30. For details, please see the attached diagram.

While reviewing the roadway, a concern regarding sightlines for motorists travelling along the curve in the road on Lincoln Crescent between #32 and #36 was noted. Staff have investigated the concern and applied the City’s On-street Parking Policy to the southeast side of Lincoln Crescent. Based on the existing road geometry, on-street parking shall be restricted on the inside of the bend between #32 and #36 Lincoln Crescent. This restriction will be installed regardless of the survey outcome. Traffic signage will be installed pending a Traffic Bylaw amendment, utility locates and new post installations.

Staff must receive a minimum support rate of 51% of the property owners that are in favour of the proposal in order for the change to occur.

We have set up various methods of communication. Please complete the survey sheet by using one of these methods. For your convenience, an online survey has been created and can be accessed by clicking below.

Lincoln Crescent on-street parking survey

Collection Notice: Personal Information, as defined by the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (MFIPPA) is collected under the authority of the Municipal Act, 2001 and will be used in accordance with the provisions of MFIPPA. Personal information on this form will be used for the purpose of assisting the City of Guelph in making a decision on the Lincoln Crescent on-street parking review. Any personal information such as name and address included in a submission from the public may become part of the public record. Questions regarding the parking review should be directed to 519-822-1260 extension 3489 or [email protected]

Questions regarding the collection, use and disclosure of information should be directed to the City of Guelph’s Access, Privacy and Records Specialist at 519-822-1260 extension 2605 or [email protected]

Should you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact the undersigned using one of the methods below by Friday July 21st, 2023:

For more information

Lauren Short

Traffic Technologist II

Transportation Engineering, Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3489

TTY 519-826-9771

[email protected]