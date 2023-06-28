Wyndham Street South and Farquhar Street lane reductions starting July 4

Fountain Street East to Farquhar Street

Notice date: June 28, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Dagmar Construction Inc. to install new sewer pipes and repave the road surface.

This project supports a Metrolinx project for the Kitchener Corridor Expansion Program. For more information about this development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins July 4

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, July 4 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Wyndham Street South and Farquhar Street

There will be lane reductions on Wyndham Street South from July 4 until about July 7, and on Farquhar Street from about July 10 until about July 14. Two-way traffic will be maintained. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned; however, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The north Farquhar Street sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 82 Farquhar Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossings to use the south sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

For more information

Mathew Jubb, Project Manager

Dagmar Construction Inc.

905-686-8627 extension 106

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]