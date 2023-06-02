Enjoy getting active with Guelph parks, recreation programs and day camps

Guelph, Ont., June 2, 2023 – June is Recreation and Parks Month is a movement celebrating the joys and benefits of parks and recreation. Join in on the healthy fun! Participate in activities at recreation facilities and explore Guelph’s many parks and trails.

Try something new with free activities in June

To celebrate we’re offering the chance to try something new and running free recreational activities in June. There are options for all ages and interests, from yoga to archery. Check out recenroll.ca to sign up for the free “Try It” sessions and any of the many other recreational programs on offer.

Sign kids up for summer camp or apply to become a counsellor

There are limited spots still available to register children for summer camp. Register online at recenroll.ca or call 519-837-5699. Camps and outdoor recreation programs start the week of July 3.

The City is also looking for inclusion counsellors and team leaders to help run our summer camps. Find the position posting at guelph.ca/careers and apply if interested.

Parks, playgrounds, and sports fields

All of our skate parks, baseball diamonds, basketball courts, disc golf courses, and tennis and pickleball courts are open. Baseball diamonds, soccer fields, and cricket pitches are open for casual use when not rented. Visit guelph.ca/parks for maps and email [email protected] for rentals.

Ride the miniature train or carousel

Riverside Park amusement rides are open on weekends, Saturday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., until June 27. From June 28 to Labour Day, rides are open Wednesday to Sunday. Buy a season’s pass for $22.08 (plus HST) at a City recreation facility or a single ticket for $2.80, cash only, at the Riverside Park concession stand.

Swim and splash at a wading pool or splash pad

Splash pads open June 10

Sunny Acres wading pool opens June 10

Sunny Acres Park wading pool will be open on weekends starting June 10. Sunny Acres and Exhibition Park wading pools will be open daily as of June 30. Hours are 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Market Square wading pool opens June 17

The Market Square wading pool will be open for weekends starting June 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. before opening daily starting June 30. Visit guelph.ca/marketsquare to see how busy it is before you come.

Lyon Pool opens June 30

Guelph’s outdoor Lyon Pool will be open daily as of June 30 until Labour Day weekend. Register online for drop-in swims at recenroll.ca. You can also purchase a Lyon Pool Pass for $37.88 (plus HST) at any City facility.

Check guelph.ca/swim for guidelines, hours, and closures due to weather or maintenance.

