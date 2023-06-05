Engineering firm, Crozier, opens fifth Ontario location in Guelph

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2023 – Recognized as one of Canada’s top small and medium employers in 2023, Crozier, a consulting engineering firm specializing in land development in the private sector, is proud to announce Guelph as the home for their fifth office in Ontario.

“Guelph is a thriving community that many of our current employees are already part of and we want to continue supporting that as best we can,” says Jurgen Koehler, office manager at Crozier. “We’ve got 25 employees currently working in the Guelph office, and we hope to fill our capacity of 55 by 2025.”

The Crozier team includes over 300 professionals across five offices in Ontario. They provide civil, water resources, traffic/transportation, hydrogeological, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by landscape architecture, environmental, and building science services.

Crozier prides itself on its commitment to providing quality customer service with innovative solutions and has been doing so for over 40 years.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in Guelph and look forward to continuing relationships with clients here,” adds Koehler. “The team is dedicated to creating long-term partnerships with clients by delivering top-quality results every time.”

The firm has a scholarship fund with the University of Guelph for distinguished students enrolled in the Bachelor of Engineering program, and a first-time home buyers’ program that provides financial help to employees purchasing their first home.

“It’s inspiring to witness the success of businesses directly leading to growth here in our community,” says Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development. “Through their innovation, resilience, and hard work, these businesses contribute to the overall economic well-being of our city.”

Crozier looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Guelph community and is excited about the potential this new location offers.

About Crozier

Crozier is a Collingwood-based company with satellite offices in Milton, Toronto, Bradford, and Guelph. They specialize in supporting private land development projects across Ontario’s residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations sectors. The company aims to expand its office locations and diversify its services to better support its clients.

For more information visit cfcrozier.ca.

Learn more about how the City of Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph at guelph.ca/business.

About Invest in Guelph

Invest in Guelph makes it easy to do business in Guelph. Our expert team is ready to help, whether making business connections, growing your business, choosing a site, or finding new markets. We provide a suite of programs and services to support business expansion and re-location and are your resource for property development, business promotions, and partnerships. In addition, we support people making Guelph their home, their place of business, their resilient community.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager

Economic Development, Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]