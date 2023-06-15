Delegation of Authority Bylaw Amendment and Companion Official Plan Amendment

Notice of public meeting and decision meeting of Council

In accordance with sections 17 and 21 of the Planning Act, a joint public meeting and decision meeting of City Council will be held to consider the proposed Official Plan Amendment.

Statutory public meeting and decision meeting

Tuesday, July 11

5 p.m.

This is a hybrid City Council meeting that can be watched online at guelph.ca/live or in person Council Chambers, 1 Carden Street, Guelph.

The purpose of the joint public meeting and decision meeting is to share information about the amendment, consider public comments, and City staff will provide a recommendation to Council on the proposed Official Plan Amendment.

Purpose and effect of the Official Plan Amendment

The proposed Official Plan Amendment is being introduced to delegate authority to City staff to approve minor Zoning Bylaw Amendments. Official Plan policies are required to delegate this authority to staff. Minor Zoning Bylaw Amendments is amendment to the Zoning Bylaw that fulfills a technical requirement, provides a temporary use, or makes revisions to improve clarity and usability of the Zoning Bylaw.

Subject lands

The proposed Official Plan Amendment applies to all land within the municipal boundaries of the City of Guelph.

For more information

The staff report will be available on June 29, 2023 after 12 p.m. at guelph.ca/agendas.

The planner to contact for the Official Plan Amendment is:

Lucas Mollame, Policy Planner I

519-822-1260 extension 3879

[email protected]

How to get involved:

Any person may attend the meeting and/or provide verbal or written comments on the application.

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the hybrid public meeting will be provided. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching online and attending in-person will be given the opportunity to speak.

To speak to the amendment, please notify the Clerk’s Department no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, by any of the following ways:

Register online at guelph.ca/delegation

By phone at 519-837-5603 or TTY 519-826-9771

By email to [email protected]

When we receive your registration, we will send you a confirmation message and instructions for participating in the remote Council meeting. Instructions will also be provided during the meeting to ensure those watching the remote public meeting will be given the opportunity to speak.

To submit written comments and be included in the Council Agenda, we request written comments no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, by any of the following ways:

By email to [email protected] and [email protected] (attachments must not exceed 15 MB)

and (attachments must not exceed 15 MB) In person at the ServiceGuelph Counter at City Hall, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

By regular mail or courier to Guelph City Clerk, 1 Carden Street, Guelph ON N1H 3A1 or place them in the mail slot beside the main entrance to City Hall no later than 10 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023.

How to stay informed:

If you wish to be notified of the City Council decision on this application you must make a written request to the City Clerk by way of email or regular mail as listed above.

Appeals information:

If a person or public body would otherwise have an ability to appeal the decision of the Council of the City of Guelph to the Ontario Land Tribunal but the person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Official Plan Amendment is adopted, the person or public body is not entitled to appeal the decision.

If a person or public body does not make oral submissions at a public meeting, or make written submissions to the City of Guelph before the Official Plan Amendment is adopted, the person or public body may not be added as a party to the hearing of an appeal before the Ontario Land Tribunal unless, in the opinion of the Tribunal, there are reasonable grounds to do so.

Notice of collection of personal information:

Personal information is being collected in order to gather feedback and communicate with interested parties regarding this Official Plan Amendment. Information provided or presented at a public meeting is considered a public record and may be posted on the City’s website or made public upon request.

This information is collected under the authority of the Planning Act, R.S.O. 1990, cP.13. Questions about this collection should be directed to the Information and Access Coordinator at 519-822-1260 extension 2349 or [email protected].

Accessibility:

Alternative accessible formats are available by contacting [email protected] or TTY 519-826-9771