Construction notice: York Road reconstruction begins June 19

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction Inc to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Preparation work has been completed

In early 2023, Hayes Avenue and Menzie Avenue were temporarily closed to facilitate Bell work along York Road which was followed by the installation of monitoring wells. Investigative work at the intersection of York Road and Stevenson St South took place during May which has been completed. Navacon is preparing to mobilize on site for stage 1 construction.

Full Road Closure of York Road begins June 19

Stage 1 will include a full road closure of York Road from Stevenson Street to Brockville Avenue and is scheduled to take place on or about June 19. York Road will be closed in both directions. This closure will be maintained until the end of the year. Access will be maintained as best as possible for residents living in and around the project site during construction. See map below.

Lane Restriction on Stevenson Street

Lanes will be restricted on Stevenson Street South between Alice Street and Ferguson Street. However, two-way access will be maintained throughout construction. See map below.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow posted signs.

Property and business access

All local businesses in the area are open during construction.

Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines, approximately three metres from the sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before June 19th, 2023. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

Thank you

This work is important as we prepare to be future ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation.

For construction information

Samy Mohamed, C.E.T., Contract Administrator

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 3960

[email protected]