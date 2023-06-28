Construction notice: Section of Grove Street closed starting July 4

Metcalfe Street to Stevenson Street North

Notice date: June 27, 2023

About the project

G. Goetz Construction Limited is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 198 Grove Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins July 4

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, July 4 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Grove Street closed

Grove Street will be closed to through traffic from Metcalfe Street to Stevenson Street North during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]