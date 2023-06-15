Construction notice: Harts Lane West closed for roadwork starting June 22

Notice date: June 15, 2023
About the project
The City will be grading and resurfacing the roadway on Harts Lane West.
Work begins June 22
Work on Harts Lane West is expected to begin on Thursday, June 22 until approximately Friday, June 30 (weather permitting).
Lane reductions
No lane reductions, closures or detours are expected for this work.
Pedestrian access
Sidewalks will not be impacted by this work and will remain accessible.
Property and business access
Local access to driveways and businesses will remain accessible throughout construction.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on
Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Glen Inglis, Public Works Supervisor
Operations, Public Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2630
[email protected]