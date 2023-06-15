Construction notice: Harts Lane West closed for roadwork starting June 22

Notice date: June 15, 2023

About the project

The City will be grading and resurfacing the roadway on Harts Lane West.

Work begins June 22

Work on Harts Lane West is expected to begin on Thursday, June 22 until approximately Friday, June 30 (weather permitting).

Lane reductions

No lane reductions, closures or detours are expected for this work.

Pedestrian access

Sidewalks will not be impacted by this work and will remain accessible.

Property and business access

Local access to driveways and businesses will remain accessible throughout construction.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on

Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Glen Inglis, Public Works Supervisor

Operations, Public Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2630

[email protected]