Construction notice: Glasgow Street North closed starting June 14

London Road West to Garth Street

Notice date: June 5, 2023

About the project

Alectra is installing underground electrical connections and repaving the road surface.]

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins June 14

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, June 14 and take about one week to complete, weather permitting.

Glasgow Street North closed

Glasgow Street North will be closed to through traffic from London Road West to Garth Street during the project. Only local access will be permitted.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

During construction, there will be a portion of Glasgow Street where residents will not be able to access their driveways between 7am and 6pm. Except for emergency services access, residents will need to move vehicles out of their driveways prior to 7am if they need them for the day or park on the street outside the closed area. City of Guelph Bylaw will be notified of the disruption.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]