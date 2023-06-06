Construction notice: Eastview Road lane reductions starting June 19

Eastview Road at Mountford Drive
Notice date: June 01, 2023
About the project
The City is working with TM3 Inc. to install a new pedestrian crossover on Eastview Road at Mountford Drive.
Work begins June 19
Work is expected to begin on or about June 19, and take about 10 days to complete, weather permitting.
Lane reductions and delays expected
Eastview Road will be reduced to one lane during the project.
Two-way traffic will be always maintained, and traffic control measures will be in place. Please follow the posted signs for your safety.
A full road closure is not expected. However, delays should be expected.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Property and business access
All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout the project.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.
Map of construction area
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.
For more information
Shaymaa Al-ani, Traffic Signal Technologist II
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2041
[email protected]