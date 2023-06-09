Construction notice: Work on Dunlop Drive starting June 13

Dunlop Drive from Watson Parkway to Waste Resource Innovation Centre (WRIC)

Notice date: June 9

About the project

The City is working with Communications and Cabling Contractors to install underground conduit and fibre optic cable along the north side of Dunlop Drive.

Work begins June 13

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday June 13 and take approximately one week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions

There will be lane reductions on Dunlop Drive during the project. Single lane traffic will be enforced with flagmen onsite. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

There are no expected sidewalk closures.

Property and business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

There are no transit routes impacted by this work. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Access to the Waste Resource Innovation Center will be maintained throughout the work.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

James Luxton, Manager IT Infrastructure

Information Technology

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2311

[email protected]