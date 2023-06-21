Construction notice: Section of Cardigan Street closed starting June 21

Cardigan Street North of Woolwich Street intersection

Notice date: June 20, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Steed & Evans Ltd. to construct a new sanitary sewer and watermain on Cardigan Street in support of the Baker District Redevelopment project.

Work begins June 21

Work is expected to begin on or about June 21, and take approximately six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road closure and delays expected, no parking

Cardigan Street will be closed north of Woolwich Street to approximately 28 Cardigan Street for the duration of work. Cardigan Street will be converted to a two-way street from Norwich Street to the limit of construction with no parking for the duration of work. Traffic will have to enter and exit from Norwich Street. Please follow posted signs for safety. Delays should be expected.

Where to park?

Ample parking remains available at East Parkade (146 Macdonell Street), West Parkade (110 Macdonell Street) and Market parkades, and the Macdonell Street parking lot (34 Macdonell Street). You can also apply for monthly permits at guelph.ca/parking.

Free two-hour, once-per-day on-street parking also continues to be available throughout Downtown.

Join the conversation on parking

The City is currently reviewing overall Downtown parking needs through a Master Plan update. Join us on June 28 for a presentation and discussion on future parking scenarios for short- and longer-term parking in Downtown Guelph. Your input will help us refine our recommendations for the Downtown Parking Master Plan. For registration go to: downtownguelphparkingplan.eventbrite.ca

To learn more, visit Have Your Say at guelph.ca.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Map of construction area

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]