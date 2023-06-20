Construction notice: Section of College Avenue West closed starting July 4

Lynwood Avenue to Edinburgh Road South

Notice date: June 20, 2023

About the project

Musselman Excavating is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 166 College Avenue West. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected].

The City is supporting this project by closing the road during construction.

Work begins July 4

Work is expected to start on or about Tuesday, July 4 and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

College Avenue West closed and detour in effect

College Avenue West will be closed to through traffic from Lynwood Avenue to Edinburgh Road South during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Edinburgh Road South, Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive. Local traffic will be permitted along College Avenue West, however, there will be no through access at 166 College Avenue West.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 166 College Avenue West during construction. Please use the nearby crossings at Scottsdale Dr and Edinburgh Road South to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit route 1, 2, 8 and 15 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]