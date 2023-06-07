City’s Outside Water Use Program moves to Level 1 Yellow

Lawn watering allowed 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates by address number

Guelph, Ont., June 7, 2023 – In response to recent hot, dry weather, the City is changing watering restrictions from level 0 blue to level 1 yellow of the Outside Water Use Program.

At level 1 yellow, lawn watering is restricted to 7-9 a.m. and 7-9 p.m. on odd or even calendar dates by address number—odd numbered houses can water on odd numbered dates, and even numbered houses on even dates.

In addition to rainfall and dry conditions, other indicators that change local watering restrictions include local river flows, how much water the community is using and how much the City is producing or pumping through the system. The City will continue to monitor conditions and work with the Grand River Conservation Authority throughout the summer to decide if water use levels need to change again, up or down.

Outdoor water uses such as watering trees and flowers or food gardens, and running sprinklers for children’s recreational use are still allowed. Any use of a garden or outdoor hose around the yard must use a shut–off nozzle. Wasting water is not permitted at any time.

Guelph is a groundwater community. Groundwater comes from rain and melted snow that seeps into open spaces and cracks in soil and rock. As temperatures rise and we experience low precipitation, our water supply infrastructure needs to work harder to keep up with demands, especially during peak water use times. Guelph’s water supply is limited and is greatly dependent on local precipitation, which is why the City promotes responsible and efficient outdoor and indoor water use at all times.

How to report a concern

To report a possible violation of the outside water use program:

Use the City’s Report a problem map, or

Fill out a report online through the City’s How can we help you tool

Call 519-837-2529

For reasons of privacy, please don’t post pictures of private property to social media to report an infraction. Calling or using the City’s online tools are the fastest and most effective ways to report a concern.

In level 1 yellow, the outside water use program is actively enforced by the City’s bylaw officers. Bylaw officers will issue a fine or court summons for each observed infraction.

Lawn and garden care tips

Lawns

Lawn grasses will stop growing in hot weather and should be allowed to go dormant

In severe dry conditions and heat it’s better for your grass if you don’t mow at all or walk on it

If you have to mow your lawn, set your mower blade to its highest setting and only cut your lawn when grass is 7.5 cm (3 inches) tall; this will help your grass grow stronger, deeper roots

If you water your lawn, only do so once per week, use a rain gauge and apply 2.5 cm (1 inch) at the most; if it’s rained in the past week irrigation is not recommended

Use oscillating sprinklers that shoot water low to the ground instead of fan­–style sprinklers which lose more water to evaporation and wind

Gardens

Use mulch in gardens to keep soil moist; add 7-10 cm (3-4 inches)

Use a soaker hose or watering can to water plants at their roots and reduce water lost to evaporation

Water first thing in the morning or later in the evening

Choose drought-tolerant plants native to the area and only water plants to get them established

Resources

Water conservation tips

Media contact

Karen McKeown, Landscape and Yard Program Coordinator

Compliance and Performance, Environmental Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2109

[email protected]