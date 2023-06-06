City of Guelph’s first electric bus will officially hit the road for Clean Air Day

Zero-emission Guelph Transit bus will be in service

Guelph, Ont., ​June 6, 2023​ – In celebration of Clean Air Day tomorrow, the City of Guelph’s first electric bus will officially be in service on routes around the city.

“This marks an important milestone in our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint in Guelph,” says Robin Gerus, general manager of Guelph Transit. “Our gradual switch to electric buses will provide an even more sustainable and eco-friendly option for transportation.”

The City’s growing fleet of electric buses will help Guelph become a net-zero carbon community by 2050 and win the Race To Zero. Running Guelph Transit’s current diesel-powered bus fleet accounts for one third of the City’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Unlike diesel buses with tailpipe emissions, electric buses have overall lower greenhouse gas emissions, which means cleaner air in Guelph.

“Buying electric buses is an important step toward the City’s goal of electrifying our entire fleet of vehicles,” says Doug Godfrey, general manager of Operations. “Our goal for buses specifically is to replace seven diesel buses a year until we are fully electric. Every step we take toward electrifying our transit fleet has a positive and long-term impact on our local environment, and globally.”

Nine more electric buses coming in 2024

In September 2021, the City ordered its first electric buses. The first two arrived in Guelph earlier this year; the remaining nine are being built, and are expected to join the fleet next year.

While the new Guelph Transit and Fleet Services facility is being built, electric buses will be stored and charged at the existing Guelph Transit facility on Watson Road South.

People in Guelph may not hear the quieter electric bus as it passes by but they’ll recognize it by its blue and green bus wrap with the “Powered by ELECTRI CITY” slogan.

Fast facts about Guelph’s electric buses

The buses can be fully charged in about three hours.

Electric bus travels up to an average of 300 kilometres per charge.

Each electric bus has six battery packs: four on the roof and two behind the rear wheels.

Electric buses are quieter, which will help to reduce noise pollution in the city.

We’ve been testing the drive of our first new electric bus since February 2023.

Media contacts

Robin Gerus, General Manager, Guelph Transit

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3321

[email protected]

Joe Amaral, Manager, Fleet Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2342

[email protected]