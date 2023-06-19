City of Guelph transforming downtown space into reimagined streetscape at St. George’s Square on June 24

Join us to share your thoughts

Guelph, Ont., June 19, 2023 – The City of Guelph is initiating community engagement on June 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to give people a chance to experience reimagined Downtown streets and share feedback on design concepts.

The City will transform the area in front of the Old Quebec Street Shoppes in St. George’s Square with life-sized installations of street elements including sidewalks, bike lanes, roadways, and parking to create reimagined Downtown streets of the future. We’ll be moving various parts of the street elements around to display different options for the revitalization of the streets in Downtown Guelph.

This initiative is part of the ongoing Environmental Assessments (EAs) to inform the replacement of aging infrastructure (pipes, roads) and rebuilding of roads as part of the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal program.

About the Downtown Infrastructure Renewal program

The Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program builds on the vision set out in the Downtown Secondary Plan completed in 2012 and the 2014 Streetscape Manual.

Significant effort over the past decade has gone into preparing the City to undertake a generational renewal of municipal downtown infrastructure. This transformational project aims to support anticipated new growth and replace aging infrastructure. We also have an opportunity to upgrade the streetscape and enhance the quality of the public realm throughout Downtown. The overarching objective is to build more resilient, environment-friendly, and socially inclusive infrastructure in Downtown.

The Downtown Infrastructure Renewal Program is one of many projects under the overarching Downtown Renewal efforts.

About the Environmental Assessments

The Wyndham Street EA is being completed in accordance with the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment process as per the Environmental Assessment Act. The EA includes both technical studies and community engagement and will examine the functionality of Wyndham Street North. Findings from the assessments will help the City determine how it should redesign the streets for all users. While the City has scoped the EA to specific downtown streets, the EA findings will inform how the City redesigns other Downtown streets as we revitalize the heart of Guelph.

Once the City completes both the EAs (Wyndham Street EA as well as Macdonell Street bridge and Allans Dam structures EA), the Province accepts them, phasing and staging of the work will be determined through the development of an implementation plan in 2024. Construction is likely to start in 2026 and will take about 10 years to complete as we phase the work to reduce impacts to people living and working in, and visiting Downtown Guelph.

