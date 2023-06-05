City of Guelph shares annual Future Ready progress report

Guelph, Ont., June 5, 2023 – The City will present its annual Guelph. Future Ready progress report to Council and the community at the Committee of the Whole meeting on June 6. The report provides a transparent account of the City’s progress toward achieving its strategic goals.

The report shares statistics, stories, and data from 2022. Among those stories is an update on the City’s efforts towards replacing 44 vehicles in Guelph Transit’s fleet with fully or partially electric drive units, a critical project as the City strives to win the Race To Zero.

“2022 was a pivotal year for the City: we continued our recovery efforts to overcome the unprecedented challenges experienced during the pandemic while navigating the priorities we set for ourselves in the strategic plan,” says Scott Stewart, the City’s chief administrative officer. “I’m proud of the exceptional services we continued to provide to the growing number of people living and working in and visiting Guelph every year.”

The progress report gives community members an inside look at the City’s performance against key metrics set in the current strategic plan. Progress is framed under the five pillars of the plan: Powering our future; Sustaining our future; Navigating our future; Working together for our future; and Building our future.

“Like any good plan we need to track our progress to see what we’ve done well and where we need to improve. Our phenomenal staff continue to deliver on the City’s vision, laying the foundation for a solid financial future through the adoption of a multi-year budget strategy, a pivotal factor contributing to our AAA credit rating,” continues Stewart, adding, “As we enter the final year of our 2019-2023 strategic plan, maintaining the trust of the people we serve remains our priority; it’s why we’ve stayed steadfast in our commitment to measuring our work, providing accountability, and being open and transparent about how we’re tracking.”

The 2022 Guelph. Future Ready Progress Report represents the third component of the performance and accountability cycle of planning, budgeting, reporting, and repeating.

The Committee of the Whole meeting starts at 2 p.m. on June 6 and can be attended in person at City Hall or viewed online at guelph.ca/live.

