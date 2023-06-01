City and OPSEU ratify collective agreement for paramedic services

Guelph, Ont., June 1, 2023—The City of Guelph and Ontario Public Sector Employees Union (OPSEU) Local 231 representing Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement.

“The health, safety and wellness of our community is of utmost importance. We value the vital services paramedics provide daily to our growing community,” said Colleen Clack-Bush, deputy chief administrative officer, Public Services. “We want to thank the union local for working together to negotiate an affordable settlement that protects taxpayers’ interests and provides fair, equitable and competitive compensation to our paramedics.”

OPSEU Local 231 members will receive annual wage increases over the four-year contract: 2 per cent retroactively for 2022, 2.5 per cent in 2023, 2.5 per cent in 2024 and 2.3 per cent in 2025. The City accounted for the in-year financial impact of the new collective agreement within the approved 2022-2023 Multi-Year Budget and has forecasted impacts for the 2024-2027 budget cycle.

The agreement takes effect immediately.

