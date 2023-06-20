716 Gordon Street

File number OZS23-003

The applicant proposes to develop a 11-storey Post-Secondary School Residence building containing 532 residential units consisting of 1149 bedrooms and 90 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor as an accessory use.

The Official Plan Amendment application proposes to continue designating the site as High-Density Residential designation with site specific policies to permit a maximum net density of 676 bedrooms per hectare.

