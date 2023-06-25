25 Alice Street

File number OZS23-004
An application to rezone the subject lands from “Specialized Residential” (R.1B-10) to “Specialized Residential” (R.2-XX) to permit the development of a semi-detached dwelling.
Associated reports and materials
- Cover Letter-May 2023
- Elevation Plans-April 2023
- Functional Servicing and Stormwater Management Letter-March 2023
- Grading and Servicing Plan-March 2023
- Phase I Environment Site Assessment-March 2023
- Planning Justification Report-May 2023
- Site Plan-April 2023
- Survey-August 2022
