West End Community Centre improvements begin June 15

About the project
The City is taking a phased approach for improvements to the West End Community Centre beginning June 15. The improvements will include:
- Replacement and restoration of aged roofing – June to October 2024.
- Remediation of mould on the rink side wall – June to August 2023
- Replacement of insulated glass units in aquatic area – July to October 2024
Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the community centre. There are no safety concerns associated with the mould remediation work.
This work supports the City’s commitment to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Use of cranes and large equipment
Occasionally, cranes and flatbed trucks will be used outside the community centre between 7 a.m.– 6 p.m., weather permitting, for loading and unloading of materials.
Use of this equipment will take one to two hours per activity and require the immediate area to be clear of all patrons. Please follow posted signs for safety.
Facility closures, entry and parking restrictions
Facilities will remain open throughout the project. Construction areas will be clearly marked, and signs will be posted for alternative entrances and parking areas when required for safety.
Interruptions to HVAC units in project areas should be expected, and may result in warmer or fluctuating temperatures for a short period of time.
|Dates
|Closed facility areas
|Entrances out of service
|August 25~30, 2023
|Hallway Along the Pool
Mechanical rooms along the pool
|No entrance closure expected
|July 05, 2023
|Mechanical area along the rink/roof I
|No Impact
|August 03, 2023
|roof O along the Rink
|No Impact
|August 15, 2023
|Roof F, material loading only
|No Impact
Maps of construction area
Attached at the end of this Notice.
Map 1: Construction Area (Replacement of Roofs 2023/24, Mould Remediation, Pool Area IGU Replacement
The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction and guelph.ca/west-end-community-centre.
For more information
West End Community Centre programming
Wendy Kornelsen, Manager, Recreation Services
Culture and Recreation
519-822-1260 extension 2684
[email protected]
West End Community Centre energy upgrades
Amir Bhatti, Project Manager
Facilities and Energy Management
519-822-1260 extension 3630
[email protected]