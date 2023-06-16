West End Community Centre improvements begin June 15

About the project

The City is taking a phased approach for improvements to the West End Community Centre beginning June 15. The improvements will include:

Replacement and restoration of aged roofing – June to October 2024.

Remediation of mould on the rink side wall – June to August 2023

Replacement of insulated glass units in aquatic area – July to October 2024

Temporary construction zones will be set up in and around the community centre. There are no safety concerns associated with the mould remediation work.

This work supports the City’s commitment to provide energy and cost savings while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Use of cranes and large equipment

Occasionally, cranes and flatbed trucks will be used outside the community centre between 7 a.m.– 6 p.m., weather permitting, for loading and unloading of materials.

Use of this equipment will take one to two hours per activity and require the immediate area to be clear of all patrons. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Facility closures, entry and parking restrictions

Facilities will remain open throughout the project. Construction areas will be clearly marked, and signs will be posted for alternative entrances and parking areas when required for safety.

Interruptions to HVAC units in project areas should be expected, and may result in warmer or fluctuating temperatures for a short period of time.

Dates Closed facility areas Entrances out of service August 25~30, 2023 Hallway Along the Pool Mechanical rooms along the pool No entrance closure expected July 05, 2023 Mechanical area along the rink/roof I No Impact August 03, 2023 roof O along the Rink No Impact August 15, 2023 Roof F, material loading only No Impact

Maps of construction area

Attached at the end of this Notice.

Map 1: Construction Area (Replacement of Roofs 2023/24, Mould Remediation, Pool Area IGU Replacement

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction and guelph.ca/west-end-community-centre.

For more information

West End Community Centre programming

Wendy Kornelsen, Manager, Recreation Services

Culture and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2684

[email protected]

West End Community Centre energy upgrades

Amir Bhatti, Project Manager

Facilities and Energy Management

519-822-1260 extension 3630

[email protected]