Construction notice: Wyndham Street sewer construction on June 12

Wyndham Street North before Woolwich Street intersection

Notice date: May 31, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Steed & Evans Ltd. to construct a new storm sewer on Wyndham Street in support of the Baker District Redevelopment project.

Work begins June 12

Work is expected to begin on or about June 12, and take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Road closure and delays expected

Wyndham Street will be closed south of Woolwich Street for the duration of work. Short-term lane restrictions within the Wyndham-Woolwich-Eramosa intersection should be expected.

Traffic will be detoured for the duration of construction. Please follow the posted signs for your safety.

Delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Map of construction area

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]