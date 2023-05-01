Section of Wyndham Street South closed from May 8

Wellington Street East to Victoria Road

Notice date: March 29, 2023

About the project

Tricar Development Inc. is dismantling a tower crane at 71 Wyndham Street South.

Work begins May 8

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 8, and will take about five days to complete, weather permitting.

Wyndham Street South closed and detour in effect

Wyndham Street South will be closed to through traffic from Wellington Street East to Victoria Road during the project. Only local access will be permitted. Traffic will be detoured along Wellington Street East, Elizabeth Street and Victoria Road South. Local traffic will be permitted along Wyndham Street South. However, there will be no through access at 71 Wyndham Street South.

Pedestrian access

The west sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 71 Wyndham Street South during construction. Please follow the signs and use the nearby crossings at Wellington Street and York Road to use the east sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For project details and updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]