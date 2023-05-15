Woolwich Street lane reductions starting May 18

Powell Street East to Tiffany Street East

Notice date: May 10, 2023

About the project

Bell is repairing blocked conduit from manhole.

Work begins May 18

Work is expected to start on or about Thursday, May 18 and take about 3 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street

There will be lane reductions on Woolwich Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow posted signs for safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]