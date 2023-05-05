Woolwich Street lane reductions starting May 15

Woodlawn Road East to Marilyn Drive

Notice date: May 4, 2022

About the project

Aecon is installing an underground cable to 735 Woolwich Street on behalf of Bell Canada.

Work begins May 15

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 15 and will take about two days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Woolwich Street

The City will impose lane reductions on Woolwich Street from Woodlawn Road East to Marilyn Drive during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

The City will maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For project details and updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Paulo de Oliveira, Utility Coordinator

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2341

[email protected]