Construction notice: Woodlawn Road traffic signal installation starting May 1

Traffic signal reconstruction at Woodlawn Road West and Dawson Road intersection from May 1.

Notice date: April 20, 2023

About the project

The City is working with TM3 Inc. to reconstruct the traffic signal on Woodlawn Road West at Dawson Road.

Work begins May 1

Work is expected to begin on or about May 1, and will take approximately 50 days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions and delays expected

Traffic impacts at the intersection will be minimal during construction. The City will maintain two-way traffic.

Please follow posted signs for safety.

A full road closure is not planned. However, delays are expected.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access will not be affected and will remain open and accessible during construction.

Access to property

The City will maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property, and delays are expected.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Imre Tot, Traffic Signal Technologist II

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2039

[email protected]