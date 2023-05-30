Who’s ready for Bike Month?

Join us June 3 to kick off bike month celebrations and take part in bike bingo

Guelph, Ont., May 30, 2023- It’s Bike Month! In June, join us for the sixth edition of our annual Bike Month celebrations. We have several fun, interactive bike-focused events set up and an opportunity to participate in our month-long bingo contest. Whether you’re new to cycling or an expert rider, you’ll find something that moves you.

Guelph Bike Month kickoff is June 3

Bring your bike and helmet to Market Square for an afternoon of fun-filled activities. There will be several bike-related vendors, musical entertainment, and food/beverages available. Mayor Cam Guthrie will be speaking, and homegrown artist, Nathan Coles will be performing.

Saturday, June 3

11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Market Square, 1 Carden Street, Guelph

Other Bike Month events

Visit guelph.ca/bikemonth to learn about all the other events you and your family can participate in including:

Bike to Work Day

Thursday, June 1

Start the month of June with Bike to Work Day

ReCycle Bike Reuse event

Thursday, June 15

4-6 p.m.

West End Community Centre, 21 Imperial Road South

We’ve got free bikes available for pickup with a limit of two per family per year. We require you to have proof of Guelph address to pick up a bike. We’re also receiving bike donations. To donate, please drop it off at this event or Guelph’s Waste Resource Innovation Centre.

Tour de Guelph

Ride anytime on your own between June 16 and June 25 or attend the in-person event on Sunday, June 25 to ride with a group. Learn more and register for Tour de Guelph.

Love Your Bike

Saturday, June 17

9-12 p.m.

161 Norfolk St, Guelph – St. Andrew’s Church Front Lawn

It’s the tenth annual Love Your Bike! A community cycling festival with an organized group ride

Cycling contest

Participate in Bike Month bingo for a chance to win great prizes. Get on your bike and go for a ride! Bike Month Bingo is fun for all ages and runs the entire month of June

Visit guelph.ca/event throughout bike month for an updated list of events.

For more information

Jennifer Juste

Manager, Transportation Planning

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2791

[email protected]