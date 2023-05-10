Construction notice: Whitelaw Road reconstruction begins May 10

Paisley Road to Shoemaker Crescent

Notice date: May 8, 2023

About the project

As part of the Whitelaw Road Reconstruction project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to improve Whitelaw Road, construct new watermain, sanitary and storm sewers, construct multi-use paths, and install streetlights and boulevard trees.

Construction is expected to take place from March to August 2023. Work is expected to begin on Wednesday May 10, 2023.

The purpose of this project is to support the development of the properties along this section of Whitelaw Road. It will provide an active transportation corridor from the neighbourhood to the south to the commercial area around the Paisley Road and Elmira Road intersection, and promote traffic calming through narrowed lanes and boulevard trees.

Upcoming Road Closure

Whitelaw Road will be closed for the duration of construction from Shoemaker Crescent to Paisley Road. Due to the nature of this construction project, there will be no access for traffic. Delays should be expected.

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

