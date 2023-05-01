West End Community Centre pool temporarily closed for unscheduled maintenance

Guelph, Ont., May 1, 2023 – The City has temporarily closed the pool at the West End Community Centre for unscheduled maintenance due to a mechanical failure. We are expecting the closure to last approximately one week.

Swim lessons will be extended by one week; the last week of lessons will now be June 18-24.

There will be no drop-in swims at the West End Community Centre during the closure. Residents can check out the drop-in swims offered at Victoria Road Recreation Centre through recenroll.ca.

Please continue to check guelph.ca for updates.

For more information

Breann Robb

Recreation Supervisor, Aquatics

Recreation Support Services, Parks and Recreation

519-822-1260 extension 2470

[email protected]