Weed control work along rail tracks May 29-30

May 18, 2023 — PNR RailWorks Inc. will conduct weed control along Guelph Junction Railway tracks between Woodlawn Road and Victoria Road, excluding a section of tracks from Norwich Street East to just past Macdonell Street.

Weed control will take place overnight May 29-30 starting at 11:59 p.m. (rain date is May 30 – 31).

Trail impacts

The Downtown Trail will be closed between Speedvale Avenue and Marcon Street during the control activities. As an added precaution, the trail will remain closed for about 12 hours after the weed control is applied.

How we control weeds

No herbicide or pesticide will be used within 60 metres (200 feet) of waterway crossings. These areas will be treated with Sleeper Stone later this Spring.

A distilled mixture of ClearView, Esplanade, and Round-up Weather Pro will be used in all other areas along the railway tracks. These substances have been evaluated by Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency to be safe and are approved for use in parking areas, schoolyards, parks, golf courses and other public areas.

Using the following pesticides

Esplanade F Herbicide TM Reg. # 432-1517, Indaziflam Solution, Under the Pest Controls Products Act (Canada).

Roundup WeatherPro Liquid Herbicide Reg. # 33653, Active Ingredients Glyphosate (present as potassium salt), Under the Pest Controls Products Act (Canada) water soluble.

ClearView Herbicide Reg. # 29752, Active Ingredients Aminopyralid (present as potassium salt), Metsulfuron – methyl, Under the Pest Controls Products Act (Canada).

Why we control weeds

Weeds and other plants that grow along railway tracks can:

cause fires

create poor drainage that leads to track damage or signal failures at road crossings

lead to longer train stopping distances

create poor sight lines at trail crossings and roadways

Plant removal keeps railway tracks safe and clear for inspections, repairs and maintenance to Transport Canada standards.

Les Petroczi

General Manager, Guelph Junction Railway

519-766-7121

[email protected]