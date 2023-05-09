Water Street lane reduction starting May 10

Cedar Street to Denver Road

Notice date: May 9, 2023

About the project

World Quality Construction Inc. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 286 Water Street. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected]

Work begins May 10

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday, May 10 and will take about 1 week to complete, weather permitting.

Lane reductions on Water Street

There will be lane reductions on Water Street during the project. Two-way traffic will be maintained at all times. Please follow the posted signs for your safety. A full road closure is not planned. However, delays should be expected.

Pedestrian access

The south sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians at 286 Water Street during construction. Please use the nearby crossing at Edinburgh Road South to use the north sidewalk.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). However, construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

For more information about the project, or if you require this document to be provided in an alternative format as per the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (2005), please contact:

Ismail Nofal, Director of Operations

World Quality Construction Inc.

416-402-8339

[email protected]

or

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]