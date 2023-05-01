Construction Notice: York Road reconstruction begins May 16

Stevenson Street to Victoria Road

Notice Date: May 1, 2023

About the project

As part of the York Road Phase 3 project, the City is working with Navacon Construction to reconstruct York Road from Stevenson Street to Victoria Road.

The purpose of this project is to replace the watermains, sanitary and storm sewer pipes along York Road. The contractor will also replace curbs, asphalt and sidewalks.

Preparation work has begun

In early 2023, Hayes Avenue and Menzie Avenue were closed due to Bell work along York Road. The Bell work is now complete. Additional work to install monitoring wells in the area is also complete.

Temporary closure of York Road begins May 16

A full road closure of York Road at Stevenson Street will take place on or about May 16 to conduct investigative excavations. York Road will be closed in both directions including the Stevenson Street intersection. This closure will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting. The road will be temporarily reopened while approvals take place to start Stage 1 construction. See map below.

Full road closure begins Summer 2023

A full road closure from Stevenson Street to Brockville Avenue will take place for the construction of Stage 1. The start time is dependent upon approvals and will be communicated at least two weeks in advance. During the full road closure York Road will be closed in both directions including the Stevenson Street intersection. Access will be maintained as best as possible for residents living in and around the project site during construction.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian traffic will be maintained on at least one side of the road as the work is completed. Pedestrians travelling on York Road and side streets should follow posted signs which will tell them if they need to cross over to the other side of the road.

Property and business access

Local access and access to driveways will be permitted within the road closures.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Plantings and decorations in the construction area

Construction work will be in the City’s right-of-way between property lines, approximately three metres from the sidewalks. If you have any personal plantings or decorative features within the right-of-way, please remove them before May 15, 2023. Private planting and features within the right-of-way will not be replaced by the City when construction is complete.

City services

Waste collection will follow the same schedule; however, pickup will be first thing in the morning. Please ensure waste carts are at the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your regularly scheduled collection day. The contractor will move the waste carts from the curb to ensure pickup is made.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit Route 4 will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

Map of construction area

Thank you

This work is important as we prepare to be future ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation.

