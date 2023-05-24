Construction notice: Teal Drive closed starting June 12

Notice date: May 25, 2023

About the project

Drexler Construction Ltd. is installing sewer and water pipes and repaving the road surface.

This project supports a development project at 55 Teal Drive. For more information about the development, please contact [email protected] .

Work begins June 12

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, June 12 and take about ten days to complete, weather permitting.

Lane closures on Teal

There will be a full closure of Teal Drive at the intersection of Teal Drive and Milson Crescent. All residents north and east of this intersection will have access from the east through Hanlon Creek Business Park

Pedestrian access

The sidewalk on the north side of the road will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property access

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]