Take your golf game to the next level at The Golf House

Guelph, Ont., May 18, 2023 – Golf enthusiasts can now practice their swing rain or shine at The Golf House who recently celebrated their grand opening.

“We believe opportunities to play and practice golf should be available year-round as it promotes wellness and connection,” shares owner Jacob French. “We’re happy to provide a space where people can enjoy the benefits of golf without worrying about anything else, especially the weather.”

The Golf House boasts five indoor virtual golf simulator bays to help perfect that swing or play a round with family, friends, or colleagues. They also provide golf club fittings and lessons for kids, families, couples, and individuals of all experience levels.

With a lounge and kitchen, and a full staff complement ready to serve, The Golf House is perfect for events like company parties, birthday celebrations, meetings, and social gatherings. “Whether you’re an experienced golfer looking to refine your skills or you’re new to the great game of golf, we’ve got tailored programs to create an enjoyable experience that will meet your needs,” adds French.

“A warm welcome and congratulations to The Golf House,” says Christine Chapman, the City’s manager of Economic Development. “The City, along with business support partners, are here to help foster and nurture this newest addition in our community.”

About The Golf House

The Golf House is owned by Jacob French and Mackenzie Roseboom.

Whether people want to continue playing in the off-season, can’t get enough golf during the regular season, or would like to play after dark, The Golf House can help. The Golf House is the solution for community members looking to analyze their swing, understand their weaknesses, and improve their game year-round.

For more information, visit guelphgolfhouse.com.

