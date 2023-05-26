Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West Multi-Use Path and Infrastructure Improvements

Elmira Road North to Imperial Road North

Notice date: May 24, 2023

About the project

As part of the Speedvale Avenue West Multi-Use Path and Infrastructure Improvements project, the City is working with E. & E. Seegmiller Ltd. to construct a multi-use path and storm sewer, replace existing watermain and install new traffic signals along Speedvale Avenue West. The final phase of construction will be delivered in phases between April and June.

The purpose of this project is to provide an active transportation corridor along Speedvale Avenue West improving road safety for all users. The contractor will also replace curbs and asphalt on the north side of the road.

Extended Road Closure

The intersection of Speedvale Avenue West and Imperial Road will remain closed from Friday May 26 for about three weeks to facilitate the completion of road construction and installation of traffic signal infrastructure. Detour routes will remain as posted to redirect traffic via Woodlawn Road or Willow Road. Delays should be expected. Please follow posted signs for safety.

Continued Work

Work will continue throughout the rest of the project area with a focus on finalizing the multi-use path and restoring the boulevards.

Property and business access

Local access to driveways and business entrances will be permitted via alternative routes.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways/entrances in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Business Access

Private businesses will be accessible throughout the duration of the road closure. All businesses on the project email list will be notified of which direction to have staff and deliveries approach from. Customers may access businesses within the road closure.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Andrew Miller, Project Engineer

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3608

[email protected]