Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West repaving begins May 26

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road
Notice date: May 12, 2023
About the project
The City is working with Capital Paving complete surface asphalt on Speedvale Avenue between the Hanlon Parkway and Edinburgh Road
Night Paving to Begin
Final surface paving will be taking place starting at 7p.m until 7a.m the following day, starting May 26.
Speedvale Avenue West lanes Closed
Speedvale Avenue West will be closed between the Hanlon and Edinburgh road with only eastbound traffic permitted.
Paving operations are expected to be completed by May 27.
Pedestrian access
The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.
Business access and parking
All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.
Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.
City services
There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.
Map of construction area
For more information
Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services
Engineering and Transportation Services
City of Guelph
519-822-1260 extension 2433
[email protected]