Construction notice: Speedvale Avenue West repaving begins May 25

Hanlon Parkway to Edinburgh Road

Notice date: May 12, 2023

About the project

The City is working with Capital Paving complete surface asphalt on Speedvale Avenue between the Hanlon Parkway and Edinburgh Road

Night Paving to Begin

Final surface paving will be taking place starting at 7p.m until 7a.m the following day, starting May 25.

Speedvale Avenue West lanes Closed

Speedvale Avenue West will be closed between the Hanlon and Edinburgh road with only eastbound traffic permitted.

Paving operations are expected to be completed by May 26.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Business access and parking

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]