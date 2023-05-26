Phase 1: Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway tracks

Notice date: May 17, 2023

About the project

The City is working with J-AAR Excavating Limited on Phase 1 of the Speedvale Avenue East improvements project. This work includes:

widening the road to accommodate two travel lanes in each direction

new sidewalks or multi-use paths

upgraded underground infrastructure including sanitary and storm sewer pipes, sewers and watermains

rail signals with barrier gates at Speedvale Avenue and Woolwich Street

Work will take place on Speedvale Avenue East from Glenwood Avenue to east of the Guelph Junction Railway (GJR) tracks and on Woolwich Street north and south of Speedvale Avenue East.

Road closure begins June 16

The intersection at Speedvale Avenue East and Woolwich Street will be closed on Friday, June 16 for four days. We expect the road to reopen Monday, June 19.

This closure is necessary for workers to replace the infrastructure under the railway tracks and to install the rail signals and barrier gates. Area residents and businesses can expect construction noise overnight as crews work to complete the project as quickly as possible over the weekend.

Businesses will remain open during construction.

Detour routes will be posted, and delays should be expected. Please follow the signs for your safety.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks on Speedvale Avenue East are expected to be closed from Woolwich Street to Riverview Drive.

The pedestrian trail south of Speedvale Avenue East near the bridge will also be closed to pedestrians and cyclists.

Please follow the posted signs for your safety.

Property

Construction activities and equipment movement will take place 24 hours a day, over the entire weekend. This work may impact access to private property and delays should be expected. Access to driveways will be restricted and residents and businesses will be required to park on the side streets.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb, as per your regular schedule.

Map of construction area

Thank you

This work is important as we prepare to be future ready and meet the demands of Guelph’s growing population, and we appreciate your patience, understanding and co-operation.

Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/speedvaleeast.

