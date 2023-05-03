Section of Corporate Court closed from May 8

Notice date: May 3, 2023

About the project

Neeb Excavating Inc. is installing water pipe and repaving the road surface.

Work begins May 8

Work is expected to start on or about Monday, May 8 and take about three weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Corporate Court closed

Local traffic will be permitted along Corporate Court. However, there will be no through access at 44 Corporate Court.

Pedestrian access

The sidewalks in this area will remain open and accessible during the project.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.). Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. For project updates, visit guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Acting Manager, Technical Services

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2433

[email protected]