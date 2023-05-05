Public notice: Economic Development Week, May 8-12

Guelph, Ont., May 5, 2023 – The City invites the community to celebrate Economic Development Week through activities linked to the City’s 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy.

Monday, May 8

Theme: 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy

The City of Guelph Economic Development and Tourism team launched the Economic Development and Tourism Strategy, which guides our efforts to support economic development, tourism and the Guelph Junction Railway over the next four years.

Activity: Review the 2022-2026 Economic Development and Tourism Strategy to learn more about our plans to support our thriving local economy.

Tuesday, May 9

Theme: Support local

Champion innovation and celebrate entrepreneurs by exploring local businesses. Guelph Shops Business Spotlight Profiles are a great way to learn about the variety of local businesses in Guelph.

Activity: Check out local business profiles or contact [email protected] to feature your business.

Wednesday, May 10

Theme: Workforce Development

Guelph Works Epic Job Fair focuses on matching local talent with local employers hiring full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. This event is open to anyone looking for a new job opportunity.

Activity: Register today to attend the Guelph Works Epic Job Fair on May 10, 1-5:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11

Theme: Business Support

Running a business can be challenging. Grow Guelph offers various programs and resources to support your business.

Activity: See the available resources offered by Grow Guelph.

Friday, May 12

Theme: Investment attraction

By identifying and attracting specific industries or companies, regions can create jobs, spur innovation, and drive economic growth by encouraging investment in related industries and infrastructure.

Activity: Watch our videos about our Advanced Manufacturing, Agri-Innovation, Cleantech, and Information and Communication Technology sectors.

Get involved

Share your love for local businesses and your local business success stories on social media using #GuelphShops and #GuelphEconDevWeek and follow @InvestInGuelph to join the conversation.

For more information

Christine Chapman, Manager, Economic Development

Economic Development and Tourism

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2823

[email protected]