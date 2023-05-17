Protected cycling network study done

Almost nine kilometres of protected cycling infrastructure planned

May 17, 2023, Guelph, Ont., – The City wrapped up the protected cycling network study in April. Based on the study, staff has developed conceptual designs for 8.8 kilometres of protected cycling infrastructure (e.g., separated lanes, multi-use paths, cycle tracks) along three corridors:

Eramosa Road between Woolwich Street to Victoria Road (study area A)

Gordon Street between Waterloo Avenue to Clair Road (study area B)

College Avenue between Janefield Avenue to Dundas Lane (study area C)

You can find more detailed information about each corridor at guelph.ca/cyclingnetwork

Next steps

The City will build protected cycling facilities along College Avenue first. Detailed design will begin this year with construction scheduled for 2024-2025.

Detailed design and construction of protected cycling facilities for Gordon Street and Eramosa Road will be planned for in future budgets and will move ahead pending budget approvals.

The City published an Information Report summarizing the study’s outcomes on March 31. It includes more detailed information about the next steps.

For more information

Kate Berry, Project Manager, Sustainable Transportation

Engineering and Transportation Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 2357

[email protected]