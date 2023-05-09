Norfolk Street closed on May 17

Waterloo Avenue to Macdonell Street

Notice date: May 9, 2023

About the project

The City is working to repave the road surface on the north crosswalk of Norfolk Street at Waterloo Avenue and Wilson Street in preparation for the Rainbow Crosswalk.

Work is being completed by the City of Guelph’s Operation team.

Work begins May 17

Work is expected to start on or about Wednesday May 17 and will take about one day to complete, weather permitting

Norfolk Street closed

Norfolk Street will be closed from Waterloo Avenue/Wilson Street to Macdonell Street. No through access will be permitted. Please use an alternate route.

Pedestrian access

The crosswalk on the north leg of the intersection will be closed to pedestrians. Pedestrians can cross the street using the west, south and east crosswalks at the intersection.

Property and business access

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction.

Every effort will be made to maintain access to driveways in the construction area during working hours (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) Construction activities and equipment movement may temporarily impact access to private property and delays should be expected.

Guelph Transit

Guelph Transit will be temporarily detoured during construction. Visit guelphtransit.ca for information about stop changes and route detours.

City services

There will be no interruption to any City services during construction. Waste collection will not be affected. Please continue to place your green, blue and grey carts at the curb as usual.

Map of construction area

The City appreciates your patience, understanding and co-operation during this important construction project. Project details and any updates will be posted on guelph.ca/construction.

For more information

Lauren Short, C.E.T., Traffic Technologist II

Transportation Engineering, Transportation and Engineering Services

City of Guelph

519-822-1260 extension 3489

[email protected]