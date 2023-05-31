Construction notice: Neeve Street parking lot closed for rehabilitation starting July 4

Upgrade to parking lot underway

Notice date: May 31, 2023.

About the project

General contractor Cox Construction will begin rehabilitation work in the Neeve Street surface parking lot on or about July 4, 2023.

Work on the surface parking lot will include grading, water management measures, line painting, and the installation of a traffic island. The installation of bicycle parking, accessible parking, and forestry features is also included in the scope of work.

After the rehabilitation work is completed, new entry and exit gate equipment will be installed, which will complete the access control project across all parking facilities downtown.

The Neeve Street parking lot is a permit-only lot.

Construction schedule

Rehabilitation work will begin on or about July 4 and take six to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Parking lot access will be restricted

Access to the Neeve Street parking lot will be closed. Users are advised to park at the Fountain Street East surface parking lot or at any of the garages on Macdonell and Wilson Streets instead.

Patrons may also access complimentary, two-hour, once-per-day parking spaces on downtown streets. Patrons are advised to follow the posted parking restrictions on signs downtown.

Pedestrian access

Pedestrian access to the walkway in the eastern corner to Wellington Street will be closed. Please exercise caution and follow the signs for your safety.

Adjacent business access and parking

Access to adjacent businesses will remain open.

Map of construction area

For more information

Kyle Gibson, Manager, Technical Services GM BluePlan Engineering Limited

Engineering and Transportation Services Construction Management

519-822-1260 extension 2433 519-824-8150

[email protected] [email protected]